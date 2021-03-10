Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. World


Meghan-Harry interview sparks crazy reactions from netizens - Check memes

The Meghan-Harry interview has sparked a massive reaction from netizens, people have gone crazy and Twitter has now become a laughter club.


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Amrit Burman

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, the internet has been flooded with memes. In the interview, Meghan revealed her life story and narrated how her life changed after her marriage.

However, their interview has sparked a massive reaction from netizens, people have gone crazy and Twitter has now become a laughter club.

Here's some hilarious reaction of netizens.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle said that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question".