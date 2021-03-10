Meghan-Harry interview sparks crazy reactions from netizens - Check memes

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, the internet has been flooded with memes. In the interview, Meghan revealed her life story and narrated how her life changed after her marriage.

However, their interview has sparked a massive reaction from netizens, people have gone crazy and Twitter has now become a laughter club.

Here's some hilarious reaction of netizens.

The struggle is real pic.twitter.com/IsyrFmPVMw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2021

Indian families are one step ahead of the British Royal Family. Ladki agar Gori nahi hai to shaadi hi nahi karte, kyuki bachha gora nahi hoga. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 8, 2021

Disappointed that Oprah didn't ask Meghan Markle to rate Deepika, Kareena, Katrina, Priyanka in order of acting ability. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 9, 2021

What Meghan told Oprah is basically the story of every Indian woman who has an Intercaste love marriage and comes to to stay with her in laws in a joint family. The Queen is the Baa..#HarryandMeghanonOprah — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 9, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle said that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question".