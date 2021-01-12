JOB ALERT! This company pays Rs 4 lakh to wear footwears - Read details here

Are you searching for a job that pays you handsomely without doing anything extraordinary? A footwear company has put out a job advertisement where it is hiring for "Slipper Testers" who will be required to test and review the latest designs of the company and the person will be paid around Rs 4 lakh. The only catch is that you will have to wear the slipper, boots and loafers for at least 12 hours a day.

Bedroom Athletics, which has put up the advertisement for 'Slipper Testers', says that the role is the "Cinderella of the job market". The successful applicants will have to provide the feedback of the company's latest footwears.

According to Bedroom Athletics, the job is perfect for a student, part-time worker or a stay-at-home parent.

Bedroom Athletics Founder Howard Wetter said: "With the two new slipper testers on-board we’ll be in an even better position to provide the UK’s working from home work-force with second-to-none quality slippers. I can’t wait to see the applications, with recent lockdowns across the UK we hope it will be the perfect job for someone, it really is a great role to slip into."

All you need to do is wear footwears manufactured by the company for at least 12 hours a day and provide feedback.

The advertisement by Bedroom Athletics has gone viral on social media. The company has vacancy for two positions.

Interested? Then what are you waiting for?