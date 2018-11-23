India issues swift condemnation of attack on Chinese consulate in Pakistan

India condemned an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, saying there was no justification for such violence.

Two police officers were killed in the attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist insurgent group that opposes Chinese exploitation of natural resources in the resource-rich southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan.

"The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India and Pakistan regularly blame each other for violence in each other's countries.

Pakistan has in the past accused India of supporting the separatist insurgents in Baluchistan, which is on the Afghan and Iranian borders.

India denies any involvement in the decades old insurgency there.

India has long accused Pakistan of supporting Islamist separatist militants fighting Indian security forces in the Indian part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir.