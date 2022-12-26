‘I am innocent’: Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj to sue Nepal government over ‘fabricated charges’ of murder

Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj (Photo - Reuters)

Notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is also known as The Serpent and the Bikini Killer, was recently released from prison in Nepal and arrived in France after spending over 19 years in jail on the charges of murder and thievery.

After spending almost 20 decades in Nepalese prison, Charles Sobhraj landed in his home country of France last week and expressed his plans of “suing a lot of people”. Sobhraj landed in France on Saturday at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport shortly after 7 am.

While he was on a flight from Nepal to France, Charles Sobhraj spoke to the press and said that the charges against him were “fabricated” and that he will be suing the government of Nepal over the false cases of murder filed against him.

It must be noted that Sobhraj was convicted of murdering two tourists in Nepal, and has been in prison since 2003. He was found guilty of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975, along with the tourist’s friend Laurent Carriere.

After his release from prison, Charles Sobhraj told the news agency AFP, “I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal."

The serial killer further said, “The courts in Nepal, from (the) district court to high court to supreme court, all the judges, they were biased against Charles Sobhraj.” The Serpent further added, “I am innocent in those cases, OK? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents.”

Through the 70s and 80s, Charles Sobhraj is believed to have killed as many as 20 tourists in South Asia, most of which were in Thailand and were following the hippie trail. Sobhraj got named the Bikini Killer after two of his victims were discovered dead in a bikini.

Sobhraj reportedly lured tourists with his ‘charm and expensive lifestyle’ and ended up drugging and looting them. Many of his victims were killed after they threatened to expose him.

