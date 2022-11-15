Has Iran govt ordered execution of 15,000 anti-hijab protestors and rebels? Know truth here

Anti-hijab protestors in Iran (Photo - Reuters)

The Iranian government and security forces have reportedly detained and arrested thousands of protestors who have taken to the streets to protest against the rigourous hijab rules in the country. The protests are being led by the women of Iran for months now.

The anti-hijab protests in Iran were triggered by the death of a woman named Mahsa Amini, who had died while in the custody of the Iran morality police. Amini had been detained by the morality police due to her flouting the hijab norms in the country.

Now, local media reports have suggested that over 15,000 people have been detained in connection with the anti-hijab protests by many women and rebels in the country. People have alleged that authorities have been assaulting them sexually and physically after being detained.

Further, alarming news is also being spread on social media and news outlets, stating that the Iranian government has ordered the execution of all the 15,000 protestors who have been detained to teach them a “hard lesson” about rebellion.

Several celebrities have taken to social media – like Viola Davis and Sophie Turner – posting news clips about how Iran has ordered the execution of all the 15,000 protestors, leading to a massive human rights violation by the country.

Now, several news websites have come forward to debunk this fake news. It has been revealed that the news of 15,000 protestors facing execution is false, and no such order has been issued by the Iranian government as of now.

So far, only one person associated with the anti-hijab and government protests has been sentenced to death by the Iranian authorities. The headline about how 15,000 people will be executed comes from the fact that they might face a similar fate as the accused sentenced to death.

The claims of the 15,000 death sentences have been sparked by a letter signed by Iranian lawmakers, urging the government for “severe punishment” for all those detained by the police in the protests.

