Meet Amar Singh, Indian-origin Sikh man who won Australian of the Year award 2022

Indian-origin man Amar Singh (Photo - NSW twitter)

Amar Singh, who is an Indian-origin Sikh man, has been honoured with the title of Australian of the Year 2022, awarded to him by the New South Wales government. Singh was given this award for his exceptional work for the community over the years.

41-year-old Amar Singh, who is a Sikh man residing in Australia, was bestowed with the honour for his volunteer work in the community during floods, bushfires, drought and the Covid-19 pandemic. Singh was given the award in the ‘local heroes’ category.

The national award honoured the achievements of community members while emphasising the importance of service to the nation of Australia. The award is announced by the government of NSW every year under several categories.

Who is Amar Singh, Australian of the Year?

Amar Singh is a Sikh man who is residing in Australia and has been working towards the betterment of the community for several years through many crises. He faced several slurs due to his beard and turban, which are a significant part of Sikh traditions.

The volunteer founded "Turbans 4 Australia" seven years ago, a charity organisation that works towards supporting the displaced and the vulnerable impacted by natural calamities. He has also helped several communities battle homelessness and food shortages.

Indian-origin Amar Singh, a key advocate of multiculturalism and social cohesion, has experienced ethnic slurs because of his beard and turban, a press release issued by the New South Wales government said.

"The 41-year-old believes helping others should not be limited by religion, language or cultural background," it said. Singh moved to Australia as a teenager and has always been passionate about helping less fortunate communities since a young age.

The press release said, “Every week, Turbans 4 Australia package and distributes up to 450 food and grocery hampers to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney. Turbans 4 Australia has delivered hay to farmers experiencing drought; supplies to flood victims in Lismore and bushfire-impacted people on the South Coast, and food hampers to the isolated and vulnerable during COVID-19 lockdowns.”

(With PTI inputs)

