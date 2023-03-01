Search icon
Harry, Meghan's UK home taken away by King Charles, offered to Prince Andrew

Harry and Meghan's second home in UK which was a wedding gift to them by Queen Elizabeth is offered to King Charles brother Prince Andrew.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Harry, Meghan's UK home taken away by King Charles, offered to Prince Andrew
Harry and Meghan | Photo: Reuters

King Charles has offered Prince Harry and wife Meghan's UK home to his brother, Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew turned down the offer, reports Sun newspaper. This decision was taken after the couple revealed about Harry's father, his elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews. 

Prince Harry and Megha's previous home, Frogmore Cottage is now being offered to Prince Andrew, who is the King's younger brother. Prince Andrew was forced to quit his royal role over his relationship with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The tabloid reported that Andrew wants to stay in his current home nearby. 

Buckingham Palace has kept quiet on the issue. Harry and Meghan in 2020, moved to California after quitting royal duties to start a new life and career. During all this time, Frogmore Cottage remained their British base. 

The couple also agreed to pay back the 2.4 million pounds ($2.9 million) of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating the house. Harry and Meghan have rarely returned to the UK  since they moved out but used the palace on a few occasions. 

Relations between the couple and the rest of the family have become even more strained since then following stinging criticisms of the royals and their aides in his book "Spare", which broke records for speed of sales. The disagreements have cast major doubts on whether Harry will attend his father's coronation in May.

(With inputs from Reuters)

