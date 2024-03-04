Twitter
Google says its AI is 'unreliable', issues apology to Indian government for...

Gemini allegedly refused to produce images of white people and instead portrayed historically significant white figures as people of colour, which sparked criticism.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

(Image source: Pexels)
Following a significant controversy sparked by its AI platform Gemini, Google reportedly issued an apology to India. Google apologised to PM Modi, calling the platform "unreliable." The Times of India reported this, citing Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the state minister for IT and electronics.

In response to a question about PM Modi, Gemini returned "unsubstantiated" results. For this reason, the government had sent a notice to Google asking for an explanation. According to the report, Google responded to this by saying, "Sorry, the platform is unreliable," as stated by the minister. This follows the government's announcement that an operating permit will be needed for AI platforms in India.

Additionally, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed that AI platforms may face legal action for spreading false information in violation of Indian IT and criminal laws, and he asked platforms to show consideration for Indian consumers.

After receiving complaints from multiple users about the platform producing historically incorrect and biassed images. Gemini allegedly refused to produce images of white people and instead portrayed historically significant white figures as people of colour, which sparked criticism. Google was compelled to remove the AI image generation feature from its chatbot Gemini. The AI tool was criticised for being "racist" and "too woke." Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted the issue after the uproar, saying that the business "got it wrong."

Additionally, it was reported that analysts were pressing Sundar Pichai to resign, citing the need for change as justification for the CEO's departure. According to the report, analysts Ben Thompson and Mark Shmulik stated that Google needed to undergo a "transformation" and that things needed to change.

