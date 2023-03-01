G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting: Who’s attending and what's on the agenda? | Photo: PTI

India will be hosting the Foreign Ministers of G20 nations, one of the world’s most important groups, on March 1 and 2. These nations represent around 66 percent of the global population, over 75 percent of global trade and 85 percent of global GDP. The G20 FMs meeting in India comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which is entering a second year.

Who’s attending?

Apart from India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, those attending the G20 FM meeting include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

Japan is still undecided who it will send for the G20 FMM as Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend because of "scheduling conflict". FMs from non-G20 countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also attending the meeting as guests on India’s invitation.

What’s on agenda?

On the agenda of the group of global top diplomats are pressing global challenges. The most crucial discussions will be held on Day 2 of the meeting on March 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) at the Raisina Hills, Delhi. The major flashpoint is likely to be the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing escalation between Russia-China bloc and West.

Issues on the agenda of G20 foreign ministers' meeting are expected to include multilateralism, counter-terrorism, new and emerging threats, food and energy security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, development cooperation and global skill mapping. On the economic front, FMs are likely to discuss ways to tackle slowing economic growth, rising inflation, decreasing demand for goods and services and price rise in food, fuel and fertilisers.

EAM Jaishankar is expected to hold a series of bilateral talks on Wednesday with counterparts including Russia and China FMs. Apart from the G20 FMM, several of the attendee foreign ministers will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual conference on geo-politics and geo-economics, on March 2.

(Inputs from PTI)