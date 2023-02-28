Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’: Timeline of events leading to Manish Sisodia’s arrest | File Photo

Delhi’s now former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday. Sisodia is the most high-profile arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case that the CBI is probing over alleged corruption in the liquor policy’s formulation and implementation. Due to his work to improve the education system of the national capital, Sisodia has emerged as a highly popular figure in Delhi.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia stepped down from his Cabinet positions on Tuesday after a CBI special court sent Sisodia to 5-day custody. In Sisodia’s resignation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lost his top most minister in the government. Following is a timeline of events which led to Sisodia’s arrest and resignation from the Delhi cabinet.

November 17, 2021: The Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 is implemented by the AAP government in Delhi.

July 31, 2022: Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 comes under scanner which leads the Delhi government to scrap it.

August 17, 2022: A case is registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Agency names 15 accused including Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

August 19, 2022: CBI conducts search at Manish Sisodia's premises in Delhi.

August 22, 2022: A separate money laundering case is registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stemming from the FIR by CBI.

October 17, 2022: CBI investigators quiz Manish Sisodia for the first time. Questioning continues for eight hours.

November 25, 2022: Charge sheet filed by CBI against seven accused in the case.

December 15, 2022: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet.

February 18, 2023: Manish Sisodia is summoned by CBI for a second time.

February 26, 2023: Delhi Dy CM is arrested by the CBI after nearly 8 hours of questioning.

February 27, 2023: Special court grants CBI five-day custody to further question Sisodia.

February 28, 2023: Sisodia moves Supreme Court seeking bail. SC refuses to entertain Sisodia's plea. Later in the evening, Sisodia steps down as Delhi Dy CM and from his Cabinet portfolios.

