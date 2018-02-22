Trump borrows a page from Rahul Gandhi's book, carries notes on 'how to sympathise with mass shooting survivors'

President Donald Trump is often known to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons - from wife Melania slapping his hand away, rumours abuzz of him wearing a wig when his hair was 'literally blowing in the wind'or his obessive tweet habit. Well, this time he was caught offguard when he was pictured holding notes on how to 'sympathesise' with the US school mass shooting survivors.

Trump was photographed apparently carrying notes with points to remind him how to 'behave' during an emotional event in White House where he was meeting with students who survived the Florida school shooting and a parent who lost his or her child on Thursday. It was reminiscent of the time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi had carried notes to attack the Modi govt in 2015.

The talking points visible in his notes were - "1. What would you most want me to know about your experience? 2. What can we do to help you feel safe? 5. I hear you."'

Better view of Trump's "I hear you" notes from AP. pic.twitter.com/XN55aA9wcO — brad esposito (@braddybb) February 22, 2018

Well, his notes including 'I hear you' point did not go down well with Twiterratis.

When you need a cheat sheet on compassion 5) “I hear you.” https://t.co/slBP7kktUu — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) February 21, 2018

"I...hear...you... This is good stuff!" pic.twitter.com/7NwREU5VLT — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 21, 2018

Roses are red Violets are blue Tell me your thoughts about guns And (5) I hear you — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 21, 2018

When you are the President and you have to write on a notecard “I Hear You” when listening to parents from Sandy Hook, Columbine, and Parkland... You have something wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/ZA1VEluqKy — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 22, 2018

When you need to be reminded to say "I hear you," you have serious problems. pic.twitter.com/J2x6jppGFa — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 22, 2018

TRUMP: I smell-uhh I mean *checks notes* I hear you. pic.twitter.com/Qhu5srAemw — Shayne Topp (@supershayne) February 21, 2018

He couldn’t memorize I HEAR YOU ? — Dan Joseph (@Real_Dan_Joseph) February 22, 2018

However, it is reported that Trump did not use the talking points during his speech although he used a softer tone during the grieving session.

Trump did not use a teleprompter during the event and was briefed by White House officials before the meet.

"I will always remember the time I spent today with courageous students, teachers and families. So much love in the midst of so much pain. We must not let them down. We must keep our children safe!!," Trump tweeted after the event.

In another controversial move during the event, Trump said arming teachers could help prevent school shootings.

"If you had a teacher ... who was adept at firearms, it could very well end the attack very quickly," said Trump.

He also went on to add how armed teachers and security guards could help scare off potential school shooters and thus prevent student deaths.

Earlier, in 2015 Rahul Gandhi had also carried out a similar modus operandi like Trump when he was carrying notes for his speech. The 'cheat sheet' caught on camera by Prem Singh of The Telegraph had his Hindi speech written in Roman alphabets. The first point reads: "Log PM Modi ko sunna chahte hai, woh unki rai janna chahte hai, Modigate par, Vyapam par (People want to hear Prime Minister Modi, they want to know his opinion, on Modigate, on Vyapam)," read the first point.