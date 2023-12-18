Headlines

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don poisoned and hospitalised in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don poisoned and hospitalised in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim is the lone patient on his floor and is being held under strict security within the hospital.

World

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan due to a major health issue, as per sources. Although it has been speculated that he was poisoned, it hasn't been confirmed yet. He had spent two days in the hospital by Monday.

Ibrahim is the lone patient on his floor and is being held under strict security within the hospital. The floor is only accessible by top hospital officials and members of his immediate family.

Following the reports of Dawood's poisoning in Pakistan, there has been a greater uproar in the nation. There are reports of a downed internet server in Pakistan. In many of the nation's major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, servers are also down. In addition, X, Facebook, and Instagram are not working. Internet speed has been slowed down after 8 pm.

Mumbai Police are attempting to get additional details from the underworld don's relatives, Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parkar, regarding his hospitalization.

The National Investigating Agency was informed in January by the son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parker that the underworld thug continues to reside in Karachi even after getting married a second time.

In their indictment of Dawood Ibrahim, the NIA also hinted that the airport in Karachi, Pakistan, is under the authority of Ibrahim and his closest associates.

