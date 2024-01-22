Car rallies, billboards, live-streaming: How world is preparing for "Pran Pratishtha" of Lord Ram

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is not merely an Indian event but a global celebration that resonates with the hearts of millions around the world.

As the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, people of the Hindu community across the globe are gearing up for grand celebrations, showcasing their unbridled enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is not merely an Indian event but a global celebration that resonates with the hearts of millions around the world. From car rallies scheduled to billboards erected and cultural events on the cards, the diverse celebrations reflect the unity and reverence shared by Hindus worldwide. Here's a look at the series of celebrations of people of the Hindu community across the world ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event on January 22.

United States

The excitement for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has transcended borders, with almost a dozen events planned across the United States to celebrate the historic occasion. Almost a dozen events across the United States will be held, where they will be celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple all the way from New York Times Square to Boston. There are events lined up in Washington, DC, LA and San Francisco that will happen at the same time as the ceremony in India happens.

The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration, which began on January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Mauritius

In Mauritius, the Indian diaspora is uniting in celebration, lighting 'Diyas' in all temples and reciting 'Ramayan Path.' The people of this island nation are standing united in celebration of the spiritual milestone unfolding in Ayodhya.

They are preparing to light a 'Diya' each in all temples of Mauritius and the verses of the 'Ramayan Path' will echo through the corridors of these temples, creating an atmosphere of devotion and cultural celebration. The symbolic gesture aims to create a luminous tapestry across the island nation, reflecting shared reverence for Lord Ram.

In a show of global significance, the Mauritian government announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22. This gesture aims to enable them to participate in local events marking the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is also witnessing vibrant celebrations as Hindu temples gear up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Slough Hindu Temple, located thousands of miles away from Ayodhya in the heart of England, is brimming with enthusiasm as it is set to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya that is touring the UK will reach the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, January 21, a day before the big day and shall be placed in this temple on January 22.

The excitement around the ceremony is palpable in the UK. There are about 250 Hindu temples in the UK and all of them are gearing up for the celebration on January 22. From community events to car rallies, and from special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitation, the Hindu communities and temples in the UK are celebrating the occasion as "2nd Diwali" to mark the 'return' of Lord Rama to his rightful abode.

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom also organised a car rally in London. The rally was attended by the Hindu diaspora, who turned out in huge numbers and over 325 cars participated in the car rally. During the rally, the participants chanted slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and played songs in praise of Lord Rama. Later in the evening, the India-UK Diaspora also organised a Maha-Aarti to mark the occasion. Scores of volunteers from the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) organisation are working day in and day out to decorate the temple for the big day when the temple is deemed to receive around 4000-4500 visitors to celebrate the day.

Meanwhile, a UK declaration, signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations nationwide on Thursday, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. A special 'puja' and bhajan will also be organised on January 22.

Australia

Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a series of events have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days. Just a day before the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian diaspora in Sydney celebrated the occasion by organising a car rally on Saturday. In the event, more than 100 cars participated, attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood.

In the visuals captured by ANI, cars were seen lined up on the roads and people were dancing and holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram. People celebrated the occasion with fireworks and waving 'Shree Ram' flags. Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days.

Nepal

As the countdown for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir has begun, along with Ayodhya, the Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events. Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock. The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights, and enthusiasm can be seen on the faces of every Janakpurdham resident.

From Nepal's Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth and the Chotte Mahanth have been invited to the ceremony and have already set off for Ayodhya. Earlier, Janakpur sent offerings locally called "Bhaar" to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials. Scores of devotees have continued to take part and throng to various Astajaam's being held in Janakpur. Those taking part in these mass religious sermons and chanting ceremonies now wait for the railway link to be established between the two cities to facilitate their travel.

Taiwan

Adding to the spirit of unity, the Indian Association of Taiwan will organise a live stream of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This initiative will allow members of the community to participate remotely, ensuring a broader reach and involvement in the auspicious proceedings.

On the eve of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian community in Taiwan came together in a joyous celebration, embracing the significant occasion. The festivities, held on January 21, witnessed two distinct events organised by the vibrant Indian community in Taiwan, as well as the dedicated efforts of ISKON Taiwan.