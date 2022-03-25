Can Russia end the war with Ukraine by May 9? THIS could be the reason

Its been more than a month now to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So far, no agreement has been reached between the two sides regarding the end of the war. NATO has warns Russia not to use chemical weapons on Ukraine. Along with this, it has also assured help to Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday that an agreement has been reached on the establishment of seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian towns and cities. She said citizens were trying to leave Mariupol. These people will be now transported to Bardiansk.

10 big updates from Russia and Ukraine war

1. The Russian attack has so far killed 75 civilians including four children in the capital Kyiv and injured 307. The Russian army opened fire on a train from Kyiv to Ivano-Frankivsk. However, there were no casualties in this.

2. United States President Joe Biden has warned that China will face dire consequences for the move if it supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

3. The US will give shelter to up to one lakh refugees out of the 3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine due to Russia's attack. An official gave this information.

4. G-7 countries has barred Russia's central bank from using gold in transactions. On the other hand, Ukraine forces claim that Russia wants to end the war by May 9, because in Russia this day is celebrated as Victory Day over Germany in the Second World War.

5. US President Joe Biden said in response to a question that he wants Russia to be thrown out of the G-20. Let us tell you that the G-20 is a forum of the European Union and 19 other countries, which works on major global issues.

6. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will send 6,000 missiles and 25 million pounds to Ukraine to counter the Russian army. Along with this, military hardware and anti-tank equipment will also be sent.

7. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, accusing the Unite States and its allies of preparing such an attack.

8. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO for 1% of the fighter planes it has. Zelenskyy said that you have thousands of fighter jets, but we have not been given one yet. However, American officials have been refusing to give fighter planes to Ukraine for fear of Russia.

9. In the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, human corridors have also been built by Russia in many areas. Russia claims that 402,000 Ukrainian citizens, including 84,000 children, have been evacuated from these human corridors so far.

