Assisted suicide machine for ‘painless death’ approved in this country

A device which offers painless euthanasia or assisted suicide has passed review in Switzerland. The device is a capsule shaped like a coffin and the makers promise that it will ensure a relatively painless way to end one’s life. The device would cause death in less than a minute by pushing nitrogen into the capsule and reducing oxygen levels inside, causing hypoxia.

Another highlight feature of the assisted suicide device is that it can be operated by just blinking the eye. This is useful for individuals suffering from locked-in syndrome, where a person is unable to move or talk despite being aware due to the body going into complete paralysis apart from eye movements.

The machine can be easily be moved to the location of the person who would use it. The biodegradable coffin-shaped capsule is detachable from the base once the act is complete.

The suicide machine is the creation of Dr Philip Nitschke aka ‘Dr Death’. He is the director of the non-profit called Exit International.

Switzerland, which approved the device, had about 1,300 people end their lives via assisted suicide last year, said the non-profit. Dr Nitschke reportedly said, “Barring any unforeseen difficulties, we hope to be ready to make Sarco available for use in Switzerland next year. It’s been a very expensive project so far but we think we’re pretty close to implementation now.”

There has been some criticism of the device, with some comparing the euthanasia mechanism to a glorified gas chamber, as per UK based outlet Independent. Currently two prototypes of the device exist and the company is in the midst of 3-D printing a third one to come into operation in the country in 2022.