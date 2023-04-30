Are parents in Pakistan putting padlocks on daughters’ graves to prevent rapes? Truth behind claim

Graves in Pakistan with padlocks (Photo - Twitter)

In the midst of the economic crisis in Pakistan, a shocking news report from the country has now raised several questions on the women’s safety issue in Pakistan. As per a news report, parents in Pakistan are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent rapes.

A news report in the Daily Times has said that necrophilia cases are through the roof in Pakistan, and people have resorted to putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent men from digging them up and raping their dead bodies.

Heartbreaking images of padlocks and metal bars placed on the graves of women in Pakistan emerged, with many reports claiming that this has become a new practice for many families to protect their daughters and mothers from sexual violence, even after their deaths.

Harris Sultan, an ex-Muslim atheist activist and the author of the book "The Curse of God, why I left Islam" blamed hardline Islamist ideology for such depraved acts.

"Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave," Sultan tweeted on Wednesday, as per ANI inputs.

Pakistan has noted a rise in necrophilia, according to the Daily Times, and rape takes place in the country every two hours according to the statistic. This has been attributed to the lack of awareness and the sexual frustration of many in the country due to the lack of proper education, according to the news report.

Just a few days ago, a scorched body of an 18-year-old suspected to have been killed with an axe was found lying near Indus Highway. In Islamabad, Zahir Jaffer, the poster boy for sexual violence, is trying every trick in the playbook to escape his death sentence, reported Daily Times.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Ahead of G20, residents of Jammu and Kashmir investing billions in Pakistan amid economic crisis?