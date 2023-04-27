Ahead of G20, residents of Jammu and Kashmir investing billions in Pakistan amid economic crisis?

Pakistan economic crisis (Photo - Reuters)

Just as preparations are being made to host the G20 summit event in Jammu and Kashmir, a news report from Pakistan has claimed that the residents of J&K are pouring crores of rupees into Pakistan just as the country is battling an ongoing economic crisis.

Pakistan vernacular media Siasat reported that residents of Jammu and Kashmir are investing billions of rupees in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and other notable areas of Pakistan in the middle of the crippling financial crisis being experienced by the country.

The Pakistani media house further claimed that many investors are also losing their money left and right in the country as the mafia stronghold in the country is very strong. This comes just on the heels of the first international event set to take place in Jammu and Kashmir – the G20 summit.

Further, Pakistani vernacular Siasat claimed that dozens of Kashmiris have been killed in the Valley in recent times by consolidated groups but the Pakistani, Gilgit-Baltistan, and PoK authorities have refused to take action against the guilty party.

These reports, however, have not been verified by the Indian media and authorities, and are only based on the reports printed by the Pakistani media.

The Pakistan economic crisis was triggered in 2022 and the residents continue to battle the high prices of food, oil, and fuel. The economic crisis was triggered due to political unrest in the country, and the rising fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The severe economic crisis also stunted Ramadan celebrations in Pakistan this year, leading to many families not celebrating the festival to the fullest due to exceptionally high food prices.

Meanwhile in a landmark decision by the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting some of the events of the G20 summit in an attempt to display to the world that normalcy has returned in the Valley years after Article 370 was scrapped from the Union Territory.

READ | 'Gunshots, screams': Post visuals of Dantewada attack surfaces, video shows Naxal taking position