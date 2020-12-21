Miss Belarus 2008 released after 42 days in prison for anti-government protests

The beauty pageant winner was arrested on November 8 and her sentence extended twice after she was linked with multiple anti-government protests.

Former Miss Belarus Olga Khizhinkova was finally released from prison after spending 42 days behind the bars for protesting against the country's government.

She was locked up for taking part in the 'unauthorised' protests and rallies, which are being carried out across Belarus against its president Alexander Lukashenko.

In an interview to a Belarusian website, Khizhinkova said that she slept on the floor in the prison with no heating and she had to wrap herself in her clothes for warmth. She added that she had not thought about leaving the country and she wanted to live and work there.

She was quoted by tut.by, as saying, "I want to live here, I have many friends here, I had no idea how many. I don’t even think about [leaving], I love my country, I want to live and work here."

The 2008 beauty pageant winner has been open in her criticism of the country's leader. She was also sharing photos from various protests in the capital city of Minsk on her Instagram.

Khizhinkova was arrested on November 8 and sentenced to 12 days in prison. Her original sentence was extended twice after there was evidence of her being two other anti-government protests.

Belarus has been a witness to countrywide protests after the incumbent president Lukashenko won the elections on August 9. The opposition says that the elections were rigged, in which Lukashenko won 80.1 per cent of votes. The leading opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won only 10.12 per cent of the votes.

The protestors have since been demonstrating against the alleged rigging in elections and demanding that the president resigns from his post.

The Belarusian opposition’s coordination council has called for further protests to continue with the agitation. The country's authorities, on the other hand, demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.