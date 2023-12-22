Woman lists 10 grievances about Air India flight to Australia, airline reacts

Travel author Sharell Cook's account of her distressing experience on Air India's inaugural Mumbai to Melbourne flight has gone viral.

In a widely shared post, travel author Sharell Cook has detailed her harrowing experience aboard Air India's newly inaugurated flight from Mumbai to Melbourne, dubbing it her 'worst' flight ever. The post has since gone viral, amassing over 518,000 views and sparking numerous reactions.

Sharell's ordeal commenced before boarding, enduring a two-hour queue at the check-in counter. Once on board, passengers faced an additional hour of delay on the tarmac, with the crew providing little to no information about the situation.

1) Two hours of chaos in line for the check-in counter.

2) One hour stuck on the tarmac without any announcements or updates as to when the flight might depart.

3) Post-departure refreshments served without alcohol. Had to ask for wine but no white wine available, only red… — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) December 20, 2023

A peculiar aspect of the journey highlighted by Sharell was the timing of alcohol and snack service, raising questions about the appropriateness of serving drinks between breakfast and lunch. She also pointed out that non-vegetarian meal options were restricted to those who had pre-booked them. Additionally, the in-flight entertainment system remained non-operational for the entire 12-hour flight, disappointing travelers hoping for some distraction during the long haul.

Upon arrival in Melbourne, the flight was 30 minutes behind schedule, and passengers were kept in their seats for an extra 20 minutes due to insect spraying procedures. Sharell criticized the airline's service as 'inefficient and disorganized,' specifically noting the oversight in not providing arrival cards necessary for immigration.

Sharell's post included an image revealing the floor in front of a fellow passenger's seat strewn with trash, adding a visual dimension to her critique.

In response to the detailed grievances, Air India issued an apology and pledged to take the feedback seriously to improve their services. Their official response on social media stated, “Hi, we regret to note your overall experience. Believe us, we never want our passengers to have this kind of experience. Please share your booking details along with the baggage EMD number via DM for us to get this checked.”