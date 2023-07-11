Watch: Viral Video shows spectacular yet scary cloud formation over Haridwar skies, netizens ask 'Doomsday?'

Shelf clouds are a type of arcus cloud and have an intimidating appearance to it. The unique cloud forms in such a way that it resembles a horizontal wedge or a wall.

Nature is beautiful and more often than not, awe-inspiring, and an example of it is a video that is currently going viral on social media that shows the formation of breathtaking clouds that resemble a wall.

This meteorological phenomenon is commonly called a 'shelf cloud' which is also referred to as an 'Arcus cloud'.

Watch the stunning video here

What is a shelf cloud?

The clouds do look ominous but they are not to be associated with destructive tornadoes or severe storms. They are rather the announcers of important weather changes, especially during the thunderstorms' approach.

What is the significance of the cloud?

The clouds signify a warning sign of approaching severe weather and can lead to gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and, in some cases, even hail. These clouds are commonly harmless but forecast weather changes or forthcoming thunderstorms.

