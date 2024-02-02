Watch: Angry elephant charges at two men, viral video shocks internet

In a heart-stopping encounter near Muthanga in Kerala's Wayanad, two men found themselves in a life-threatening situation as an elephant charged directly at them on Monday. The dramatic incident was documented in a gripping video that has since gone viral, shared on Instagram by the account "wayanadgram."

The video, originally captured by Savad, an IT engineer hailing from Kerala and currently working in Qatar, showcases the sheer intensity and danger of the close call. Savad, on a family trip to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, inadvertently became witness to the unpredictable behavior of a wild elephant, highlighting the potential risks associated with human-wildlife interactions.

The footage reveals the elephant charging at the two men, who can be seen running desperately for their lives. The colossal creature's massive presence and powerful strides underscore the vulnerability of individuals in the face of untamed wildlife. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution and awareness when traversing regions inhabited by wild animals.

Netizens were quick to react to the video, expressing their shock and disbelief. One user commented, "This is so dangerous," while another exclaimed, "This is unbelievable." A third user shared, "OMG, too scary!" The collective sentiment among viewers reflected the awe-inspiring yet perilous nature of the encounter.

As urbanization encroaches upon natural habitats, such incidents underscore the importance of wildlife conservation efforts and educating the public on coexisting harmoniously with the diverse fauna that inhabit our planet.