Watch: Angry elephant charges at two men, viral video shocks internet

Twitter
Headlines

Paytm will keep working beyond February 29 as usual: Founder, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Thalapathy Vijay announces political party; names it Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

7 symptoms of cervical cancer

8 incredible benefits of dip exercises for upper body

World's most powerful countries: Here’s where India stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Thalapathy Vijay announces political party; names it Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Angry elephant charges at two men, viral video shocks internet

A chilling incident unfolded near Muthanga in Kerala's Wayanad as an elephant charged at two men who narrowly escaped, the heart-stopping encounter captured in a viral video shared on Instagram.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heart-stopping encounter near Muthanga in Kerala's Wayanad, two men found themselves in a life-threatening situation as an elephant charged directly at them on Monday. The dramatic incident was documented in a gripping video that has since gone viral, shared on Instagram by the account "wayanadgram."

The video, originally captured by Savad, an IT engineer hailing from Kerala and currently working in Qatar, showcases the sheer intensity and danger of the close call. Savad, on a family trip to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, inadvertently became witness to the unpredictable behavior of a wild elephant, highlighting the potential risks associated with human-wildlife interactions.

The footage reveals the elephant charging at the two men, who can be seen running desperately for their lives. The colossal creature's massive presence and powerful strides underscore the vulnerability of individuals in the face of untamed wildlife. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution and awareness when traversing regions inhabited by wild animals.

Netizens were quick to react to the video, expressing their shock and disbelief. One user commented, "This is so dangerous," while another exclaimed, "This is unbelievable." A third user shared, "OMG, too scary!" The collective sentiment among viewers reflected the awe-inspiring yet perilous nature of the encounter.

As urbanization encroaches upon natural habitats, such incidents underscore the importance of wildlife conservation efforts and educating the public on coexisting harmoniously with the diverse fauna that inhabit our planet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

Pakistani man shatters Guinness World Record by identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs in a minute

Weather update: Above-normal temperatures, rainfall expected in parts of India in February; check full IMD forecast

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 684000 crore Infosys slapped with fine, asked to pay Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE