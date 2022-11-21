Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Woman skates with her pet dog and horse, Twitterati calls it ‘awesome’

The video has more than 58 lakh views and 3 lakh likes on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Viral video: Woman skates with her pet dog and horse, Twitterati calls it ‘awesome’
Screen Grab

Videos involving pets usually generate a lot of buzz on the internet. The internet is usually filled with videos showing people's pets' love, tantrums, and cuteness. At the moment, a video of a lady rollerblading while accompanied by her horse and a pet dog has quickly gained widespread attention. The viral video, which was uploaded by Buitengebieden, is still gaining a lot of positive attention on social media. 

A lady can be seen in the video skating deftly beside her dog and horse over an empty stretch of road for the duration of the 27-second clip. Your disposition will immediately improve as a result of the breathtaking dawn and the little video.

In addition to the video, the caption read, "Happiness." The video has amassed more than 5.8 million views on Twitter. Social media absolutely loved the trio's bond in the video.

This simple and fun activity of a woman, pet dog and horse has made Netizen excited to say the least. One Twitter user commented, “This is what our world should look like. There is no room for hate, destruction or war!”

Another Twitter user commented, “Health and happiness, so much more important than ridiculous wealth.” 

Also, READ: Video of tornado blowing away car goes viral on Twitter, garners over 56 lakh views

Another Twitter user commented, “I have a memory exactly like this having the time of my life being a perfect skater & being chased by a dog & a horse but I always thought it was a dream like literally something I dreamed asleep at night but it is at sunrise & that girl is not far fm my likeness. How would anyone know."

A fourth user wrote, “This video always makes me smile, brings back memories, because I owned a mare as sweet as this one. I hope this young woman is able to afford to keep her horse until the 'end', like I did with my girl. We had so many happy, fun years together - me and my very best friend."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.