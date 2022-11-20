Search icon
Video of tornado blowing away car goes viral on Twitter, garners over 56 lakh views

A car getting struck in the middle of a deadly tornado is being circulated over Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Car gets blown away by tornado | Photo: Twitter/ @OTerrifying

Nature proves that its power is unmatched. This viral video is proof of how nature can destruct everything within a blink of an eye. Despite a tornado alert, some vehicles are seen passing through the road is seen in this video. While passing a car get stuck in a tornado. The giant tornado blows the car away. 

While it is advised to stay indoors during a tornado, these are cars were passing from the alerted zone. Resulting in this car falling victim to nature's destructive powers. 

This video has left people horrified. This video is recorded by passengers in a second car. While we see the first car getting struck in the tornado, it is unclear as to what happens to the car.  

This video is a big life lesson. We should always remember to not take these alerts lightly and be well prepared and take preventive measures as much as possible. 

This 14 second long clip was uploaded on Twitter by a user named OddIy Terrifying on November 17th and so far it has been viewed by over 56 lakh people. 

