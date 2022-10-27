Viral Video: Train's locomotive drags derailed carriage in Gurpa, Bihar

Screen Grab

Following the derailment of fifty-three waggons of a coal-laden freight train in Bihar on Wednesday morning, an additional strange occurrence happened in which a locomotive was spotted pulling a single waggon that is suspected to be damaged from the railway station at a high speed. The East Central Railway reported that the incident occurred at 6:24 am.

There were no reported injuries in the event. Vehicles and authorities from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh, and Dhanbad were on route to the scene of the accident.

If the video is any indication, the freight train disaster is a terrifying sight. There was total mayhem on the platform at the moment of the crash. Since it was a freight train, nobody was hurt. Currently, there is an issue on the Delhi-Howrah line, forcing the rerouting of 10 trains.

The freight train carrying tonnes of coal left the Koderma station bound towards Gaya. At that time, a number of freight train cars became stuck at the Gurpa station. Initial reports indicated that a problem had occurred with the freight train's brake. A railroad or freight train deviating off the rails is not an uncommon occurrence. Twenty coaches of a mamalgadi derailed late on Sunday, October 24 at Chandur in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. After the disaster, the railroads were forced to reroute many trains that normally travelled between Mumbai and Nagpur.

There were no casualties, although the train service between New Delhi and Kanpur and Prayagraj was delayed. There were 30 trains along this line that were delayed as a result.