Viral video: This 'once in a lifetime shot' of tiger’s majestic leap will make your jaw drop, watch

Rare footage of a tiger's spectacular leap over a river in the Sundarban National Park, West Bengal, has gone viral after being shared by Indian Railway Accounts Service officer Ananth Rupanagudi.

In a world where tigers remain elusive and sightings in their natural habitat are cherished, a remarkable video capturing a tiger's extraordinary leap over a water stream is captivating hearts across the internet. The breathtaking footage, shared by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked widespread awe and admiration.

In Sunderbans - over a 20ft leap from standing position - once in a lifetime shot! I know that this has gone viral but one can't get enough of it! #tiger #Sunderbans pic.twitter.com/CHjuAg3KHx — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 24, 2024

The stunning clip unfolds in the Sundarban National Park in West Bengal, where a tiger is seen confidently striding towards a river. With anticipation building, the majestic creature takes a monumental leap, soaring over the water and landing gracefully on the other side. Mr. Rupanagudi, in his post, describes it as a "once in a lifetime shot" and highlights the tiger's astounding 20-foot leap from a standing position.

Originally shared on Instagram by wildlife photographer Harshal Malvankar, the video has garnered over 6 million views and triggered a flurry of reactions from social media users worldwide.

One user, reflecting on the tiger's solitary nature, remarked, "Tigers mind their own business and are usually lone hunters. Hence not the king of the Jungle. But they are strongest and the most skillful in the cat kingdom. You can look it up. Amazing capture btw."

Another commenter marveled at the tiger's agility and flexibility, while others expressed awe at the sheer strength required for such a feat. Many praised the Sunderbans as a unique treasure, and some drew parallels between the tiger's skills and its urban counterparts.

"Such a breathtaking capture! The Sunderbans are truly a unique gem. Enjoy every moment of this extraordinary experience," shared one user.