Viral video: Man makes replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with 20 kg Parle-G biscuits, watch

As the nation eagerly anticipates January 22, a day likened to a Diwali extravaganza, all eyes are on the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The excitement is palpable, and the festivities have taken on a unique character, with a colossal 108-foot-long incense stick and a hefty 2,100-kg bell adding to the spectacle.

India is truly gifted by so many such skilled artists.Such amazing talent. JAI SHREE RAm

Amidst this extraordinary build-up, a man from Durgapur, West Bengal, has stolen the spotlight in a viral sensation. Chhotan Ghosh has crafted a 4 by 4 feet replica of the Ram Mandir using an unconventional material – 20 kgs of Parle-G biscuits. Yes, you read that correctly! Ghosh, along with his friends, dedicated approximately five days to construct this unique masterpiece, employing thermocouples, plywood, glue-gun, and biscuits. The result is a sacred structure that is now open for everyone to visit and admire in their city.

A video capturing the magic has surfaced on the internet, turning Ghosh into the talk of the town and leaving everyone utterly astonished.

This isn't Ghosh's first foray into crafting jaw-dropping replicas. Previously, he gained attention for creating and displaying a Chandrayaan-3 replica, paying tribute to the brilliant minds at ISRO. Remarkably, it wasn't a static piece; it featured a rocket that propelled the replica to a soaring height of about 30 feet in the sky.

Shifting the spotlight back to the Ram Mandir, as the nation's excitement reaches a fever pitch, the prolonged wait of several decades is about to culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Ram temple on January 22. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony commenced on January 16, with the sacraments scheduled to continue until Monday, according to the temple trust.