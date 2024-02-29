Twitter
Viral video: Gujarat couple weds in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley at -25 degrees, leaves internet awestruck

A couple from Gujarat recently exchanged vows in an extraordinary destination wedding amidst the snowy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

In a heartwarming celebration of love, a couple from Gujarat embarked on a unique journey to tie the knot amidst the breathtaking snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. The enchanting ceremony has captivated netizens after a video surfaced online, showcasing the couple's extraordinary nuptials.

The video, shared on the platform X by Ajay Banyal, an Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Himachal Pradesh Government, has quickly gained attention. Banyal, in his Hindi caption, translated to English, exclaimed, "A marriage like this too! Due to the girlfriend's persistence, a loving couple from Gujarat reached Spiti and decorated the mandap at -25 degrees. This is a first-of-its-kind case. A unique marriage took place today in Moorang, Spiti. This is an example of a destination wedding."

The footage begins with a videographer capturing the bride in the freezing cold of Spiti, posing in a car adorned with flowers in her bridal attire. The video unfolds to reveal the bride and groom embracing under the mandap during their ceremony, surrounded by onlookers against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

Watch the stunning wedding video here:

In another video shared as an Instagram Reel, the couple is seen participating in wedding rituals amidst snowfall in Moorang village, Spiti Valley. The couple receives gloves to shield themselves from the biting cold, and the clip also showcases their recognition for the "Longest Road Trip Wedding Expedition." Following the ceremony, the bride takes the wheel on a snow-laden road as they depart together.

Take a look at the breathtaking video here.

 

Both videos were shared two days ago and have garnered significant attention, with one accumulating over 24,000 views and the other surpassing 8,000 views. The clips have sparked diverse reactions from viewers across social media platforms.

Social media users expressed their sentiments about the unconventional wedding:
- "My dream is to get married in Spiti," shared one enthusiastic user on X.
- However, a contrasting view was presented by another user who commented, "They are destroying the natural beauty of mountains. Unnecessary rush and pollution just for the sake of Reels."
- A third user humorously remarked, "Sister had to recreate the Switzerland wedding in India."
- A fourth user expressed their surprise, stating, "I have seen a destination wedding on the beach. This is the first I have seen in the snow."

The couple's extraordinary journey to Spiti Valley has not only left a lasting impression on those who witnessed it firsthand but has also ignited conversations and varied opinions on social media.

