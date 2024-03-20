Twitter
Viral video: Gorilla's extremely close encounter with tourist shocks internet, watch

Social media is buzzing over an incredible video capturing a spontaneous encounter between a curious gorilla and a group of tourists.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

An extraordinary video capturing an unexpected interaction between a curious gorilla and a group of people has taken social media by storm. Shared by Instagram user Cameron Scott, the footage showcases the close encounter as the primate ventures remarkably near a tourist.

In a detailed caption accompanying the video, Scott narrated the astonishing experience. "Crazy gorilla encounter. This was a first for me! Our group was searching for the famous Hirwa family, which means (lucky) in the local Kinyarwanda language. Lucky because this family was blessed with twins that both survived to adulthood. One of our group members, Collin, was unable to get up the mountain and was actually carried up in a stretcher bed by our amazing guides and porters to achieve his lifelong dream of encountering wild mountain gorillas in the wild," Scott wrote on Instagram.

He went on to describe the unexpected turn of events, explaining how the group stumbled upon the gorilla family they were tracking after being displaced by an aggressive Silverback. The encounter occurred without any prior preparation or warning, catching them off guard in a small clearing.

Scott detailed how the group cautiously lowered Collin to the ground, where he remained motionless while the gorilla observed him from a short distance away.

Since its posting a few days ago, the video has garnered nearly 780,000 views and close to 10,000 likes, eliciting a variety of reactions from viewers.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the remarkable encounter.

"Looks like Mr. Silverback is worried and wants to help," joked one user.

"Wow, very scary, but wow," expressed another.

"That beautiful gorilla made a special attempt to go close to the man to give him his dream of a lifetime. Those guys who helped the man up to see the gorillas are true heroes! What a spectacular experience for everyone. Friends working together," added a third.

"Wish we could see more in the video," chimed in a fourth.

"What an amazing experience for your guest. We also had the pleasure of meeting the Hirwa family in Rwanda. Life-altering experience," shared a fifth.

