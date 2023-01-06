Viral video: Girl's elegant belly dance to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' sets the internet on fire

Screengrab

New Delhi: The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Pathaan was released a few days earlier. The movie makers released the music video for the song Besharam Rang, which has, we must say, totally taken over the internet. Fans are oozing over everything from SRK and Deepika's blazing-hot chemistry to their bold dance moves in picturesque Spain. And we can't get enough of Deepika and Shah Rukh's oh-so-glam looks. Several netizens, including celebrities, have shared clips of themselves performing the upbeat song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming film. Now a clip is doing the rounds of a girl performing a belly dance on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song and her moves have left social media awestruck. The girl in the video has been identified as Madhuri Pawar and the viral short segment is shared on her official Instagram account. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, Madhuri can be seen shimmying to 'Besharam Rang'. Her moves to the song's groovy beats completely blew up Instagram. Her superb dancing skills were on full display as she shimmied to the upbeat song without missing a beat. Isn't it fantastic? Netizens agreed, as they praised Madhuri's performance in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“Omgggggg.... I was smiling the entire time, and those moves were incredible. You completely nailed it. I wish I had your confidence, but maybe someday. But you were so goood, girl.” posted an Instagram user. “So the song isn't made hot by Deepika's hot body!!! This video left me speechless... You looked fantastic. You came, saw, and conquered type of feeling” shared another. “Perfectly done, i loved it. So so so impressive, your dance skills are so good,” commented a third. “Loved it.. this is so goood,” wrote a fourth.