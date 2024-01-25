Viral video: Ex-Navy officer skydives from 10,000 feet with 'Jai Shree Ram' flag, internet loves it

In a stunning tribute to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, former Navy officer Lt. Cdr Rajkumar showcased his patriotism by skydiving in Thailand with a 'Jai Shree Ram' flag from 10,000 feet.

In a spectacular display of patriotism and celebration for the inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, former Navy officer Lt. Cdr Rajkumar undertook a thrilling skydiving feat in Thailand, proudly bearing a 'Jai Shree Ram' flag. Transitioning from his military career, Rajkumar has become a seasoned skydiving analyst and instructor for both sports and military personnel.

The daring jump took place from an altitude of 10,000 feet, capturing the attention of onlookers and enthusiasts alike. A video of the extraordinary feat surfaced on Instagram, quickly gaining viral status and drawing admiration for Rajkumar's courage and skill.

The footage showcases the former officer confidently approaching the aircraft with a bag in hand. As the plane soars to 10,000 feet, Rajkumar takes the plunge, deploying his parachute before unfurling the 'Jai Shree Ram' flag mid-air. The video concludes with a smooth and precise landing, showcasing the expert precision of the seasoned skydiver.

The captivating post was shared on January 24 and has since garnered an impressive 41,000 views. Additionally, the video has received nearly 4,000 likes along with a multitude of comments expressing awe and admiration for the thrilling spectacle.

Among the reactions, one individual wrote, "Jai Hind to our officers," conveying a heartfelt salute to the former Navy officer. Another commenter exclaimed, "Absolutely amazing, proud of you," echoing the sentiments of pride and admiration for Rajkumar's daring accomplishment. A third commenter remarked, "Amazing, this is memorable," encapsulating the sentiment that this skydiving feat will be etched in the memory of those who witnessed it.