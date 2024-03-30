Viral video: Elderly woman bows to pilot, reveres her as goddess Laxmi on flight to Ayodhya, watch

In a heartwarming display of respect and affection, a video capturing a pilot's touching interaction with an elderly passenger has taken the internet by storm. The footage showcases an elderly woman bowing down to the pilot, referring to her as the Goddess Laxmi, on a flight bound for Ayodhya.

Uploaded by pilot Teena Goswami, also known as @pilot_mommy on Instagram, the video portrays the tender moment between the pilot and the elderly passenger. The clip begins with the elderly woman bowing down to the pilot, who tries to discourage her from doing so. As the exchange unfolds, the two engage in conversation, culminating in a heartfelt embrace and mutual greetings with folded hands.

Accompanying the video is a caption where Goswami shares the encounter, recounting how the elderly passenger expressed reverence for daughters in Indian culture, likening them to the embodiment of prosperity, Laxmi. The post celebrates the richness of Indian heritage and traditions, evoking a sense of pride.

Shared on Instagram just two days ago, the video has swiftly garnered over 3 million views, with numbers continuing to climb. Thousands of users have engaged with the post, showering it with likes and comments expressing their admiration.

Commenting on the touching moment, one Instagram user remarked, "Heart touching reel," while another highlighted the fusion of culture and humanity, stating, "When culture meets humanity, the atmosphere becomes divine. It's great to see your nice gesture." Others chimed in with messages of support and pride, echoing sentiments of commendation for Goswami's compassionate act.