Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

A heartwarming video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm as it captures the joyous spirit of a baby elephant celebrating Holi in its own playful style.

As Holi, the festival of colors and joy, draws near, the world witnesses a heartwarming display of celebration from an unexpected participant – a baby elephant. With its innocent charm and playful antics, the adorable calf has stolen the spotlight, captivating hearts across the globe.

Playing Holi in his style pic.twitter.com/Vg1dIVlzl6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 5, 2024

Shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, the video showcasing the elephant's delightful involvement in the festivities has quickly gone viral. In the footage, the young elephant can be seen reveling in a dust bath, tossing and turning in the dirt with pure jubilation, creating a cloud of dust around itself.

"Playing Holi in his style," aptly captioned Nanda, emphasizing the calf's unique and joyous interpretation of the festival. The sheer happiness radiating from the elephant is palpable as it embraces the moment with pure innocence.

Moreover, the video provides reassurance to viewers as caretakers can be seen attentively monitoring the playful calf, ensuring its safety while it indulges in its dust bath.

The heartwarming display has sparked an outpouring of love and admiration on social media platforms. Twitter users couldn't contain their delight, with one user expressing, "Oh, there is plenty of love." Another described it as the "cutest video on the internet," while others showered the calf with adoration, labeling it "so cute" and "adorable."