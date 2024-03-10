Twitter
Viral

This king defeated mighty Mughal, forced Humayun to flee from Delhi

Sher Shah Suri, born Farid Khan in 1486, rose from humble beginnings to become a prominent figure in history.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

In the rich tapestry of Mughal history, Sher Shah Suri stands out as a ruler whose legacy was forged without the shedding of blood. Over a span of five years, Sher Shah governed India, leaving an indelible mark through remarkable achievements that would echo through the annals of time.

Born as Farid Khan in 1486, Sher Shah's journey towards the throne began during his service in the army of Mughal emperor Babur. It was during this period that Babur casually remarked about Sher Shah's potential to ascend the Mughal throne, a statement initially brushed off as mere words. However, destiny had other plans, and Sher Shah Suri eventually seized the Mughal throne without engaging in any military conflicts.

The saga began during Babur's reign, where Sher Shah, originally named Farid Khan, earned his moniker "Sher Shah" after displaying extraordinary courage by slaying a lion in his youth. Hailing from Sur, his hometown, he was later known as Shershah Suri. His family lineage included a grandfather, Ibrahim Khan Suri, who served as a jagirdar representing the rulers of Delhi, and a father in the service of Jamal, an Afghan nobleman in Punjab.

Sher Shah's rise to the Mughal throne commenced with his service in the Mughal army under Emperor Babur. As tales of Sher Shah's bravery spread, Babur's confidence in him grew, and he actively participated in campaigns, such as the one in Chanderi in 1528. It was during this time that Sher Shah began harboring ambitions of ascending the Mughal throne.

The turning point came when Babur, observing Sher Shah's demeanor during a dinner, remarked on the visible signs of his potential as a Sultan. Despite Babur's suggestion to arrest Sher Shah, his Caliph disagreed, asserting that Sher Shah lacked the essential qualities of a king. This event was momentarily set aside.

After Babur's death, Sher Shah found himself working in the court of Bihar king Jalal Khan. With the ascension of Humayun to the Mughal throne, tensions arose as he sought to expand his empire into West Bengal, an area under Sher Shah's control. The ensuing conflict led to the Mughal emperor's departure from his land.

The disparity in war skills between Humayun and Sher Shah became evident in the Battle of Chausa in 1537. Humayun, realizing Sher Shah's superiority, proposed a truce, offering Bihar and Bengal to Sher Shah while remaining part of the Mughal Sultanate. Sher Shah accepted, but disagreements eventually led to a war in 1540, resulting in Sher Shah's victory with minimal losses.

Sher Shah's achievements extended beyond the battlefield. He transformed India's roads into inns and initiated tree planting along major routes to shield travelers from the sun. Notably, he constructed the 1500-kilometer-long road from Sonargaon to the Indus River, known today as the GT Road. His five-year rule witnessed the construction of the Purana Fort in Delhi and the Qila-e-Kuhna Mosque within the fort. Sher Shah's governance system emphasized efficiency, holding local authorities accountable for crimes committed in their jurisdictions.

Sher Shah Suri's reign was characterized by not only military triumphs but also transformative initiatives that left an enduring imprint on India's landscape and governance.

