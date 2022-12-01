Search icon
Sweeper used Paytm to receive tips from lawyers in Allahabad High Court, suspended

During the duration of the suspension, the Allahabad High Court's suspended court sweeper will be paid a subsistence allowance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Screenshot: Twitter
The Allahabad High Court suspended a court sweeper after a picture of the incident gained widespread attention on social media of him accepting payment via Paytm from attorneys inside the courthouse on Thursday. 
 
The viral picture shows Jamadar of Allahabad High Court taking tips from lawyers inside the court premises. He also devised a novel way to obtain financial aid from the lawyers and was observed flashing a PayTm code on his waist.
 
 
 
The disciplinary action on the sweeper was implemented after the picture was circulated on several social media platforms. 
 
Action against the High Court employee has been ordered by Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. (Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Over 59 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase, fate of 788 candidates sealed | 10 highlights)
 
The Suspension order passed by Registrar General Ashish Garg states:
 
“Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-1, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using Paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”
 
The Suspension order further states the subject to providing a certificate stating that he is not engaged in any other employment, trade, profession, or occupation, he will be paid a subsistence allowance during the suspension period in accordance with the provisions of Fundamental Rule 53 of Part II to IV of Financial Hand Book Vol. II. Payment.
 
According to the notification, the jamadar will continue to serve in the Nazarat division of the court and won't be allowed to leave the station without authorization.
