Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Miracle was imminent', says Suresh Gopi after BJP makes inroads in Kerala

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Congress' KL Sharma takes decisive lead, trends put him ahead of Smriti Irani in Amethi

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check dates for UPPCS, RO, ARO and more

INDIA Bloc exploring government formation options as BJP sees below-par performance in Lok Sabha polls

Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: PM Modi wins by narrowest margin ever, beats Ajay Rai by 1.5 lakh votes

T20 World Cup 2024: Police snipers to patrol India vs Pakistan clash in New York after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu makes comeback in Andhra Pradesh Assembly after defeat, arrest

Air Force's Sukhoi Fighter Jet Crashes In Nashik's Maharashtra: Pilot, Co-Pilot Eject Safely

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi leads by over 3.15 lakh votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha trails

8 exercises to reduce thigh fat and tone up

Janhvi Kapoor shares unseen pics with beau Shikhar Pahariya from ‘best weekend’ in Cannes

10 highly endangered animals on earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Air Force's Sukhoi Fighter Jet Crashes In Nashik's Maharashtra: Pilot, Co-Pilot Eject Safely

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Union Ministers Trail In Early Trends Of Counting

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Why Over 2 Lakh Voters Chose NOTA In Indore? | Madhya Pradesh

Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

HomeIndia

India

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Miracle was imminent', says Suresh Gopi after BJP makes inroads in Kerala

Suresh Gopi was leading with 400706 votes in the Thrissur constituency with a margin of 73091 votes over V S Sunil Kumar of the CPI and Congress' Muraleedharan of the Congress who polled 319560 votes as per data on the poll body's website at 2 pm.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Miracle was imminent', says Suresh Gopi after BJP makes inroads in Kerala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi who is poised for a historic win in the parliamentary seat of Thrissur said he is 'ecstatic' about the BJP breaching the bastion in Kerala according to trends announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday in the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

'What was very impossible became gloriously possible,' said the actor who contested from the seat for the second time after losing in the last general elections in 2019. Gopi said he "bowed down to" the "truly secular voters" of Thrissur, adding that there were attempts to "corrupt" the voters' mind away from the BJP but the Gods "led them in the correct path". 

"Attempts were made to mislead the voters but God led them on the correct path to accept my party through me ...even if some of you feel that this is a miracle, this miracle was imminent...The victory is due to people's blessings. I bow down to the truly secular voters of Thrissur who made this victory possible," the actor said.

He further said that "...Narendra Modi is my political God. ..I am not believing in just a manifesto...I will work for the whole Kerala...I will work as Kerala MP..."The 65-year-old actor said, " I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past 7 years...I work for Kerala as a whole. 

My first pick will be to have AIIMS..."Gopi also credited his victory to the BJP workers who worked in his election campaign. "I also credit my party workers who worked in more than a thousand booths in the constituency. A lot of mothers and sisters from other districts and states also worked for me. Many of them came from Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Their effort made a positive impact," he said.

Suresh Gopi was leading with 400706 votes in the Thrissur constituency with a margin of 73091 votes over V S Sunil Kumar of the CPI and Congress' Muraleedharan of the Congress who polled 319560 votes as per data on the poll body's website at 2 pm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading by 3,28,460 votes in Wayanad constituency over his nearest rival CPI's Annie Raja, as per Election Commission data. Congress sitting MP Shashi Tharoor took a lead over BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram with 325896 votes and CPI's Pannian Raveendran in third spot, data by EC said.

Congress' KC Venugopal was leading with 364811 votes against nearest rival AM Ariff of the CPI (M) while BJP's Sobha Surendran trailed in the third place.

The polling in Kerala was held in single phase on April 26. The voter turnout was recorded at 71.27 per cent. Out of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, a total of 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise. In the 2019 General Elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP failed to open its account in the southern state.

In its attempt to garner votes in Kerala, the BJP focussed on the Christian community in the state which accounts for 18.38 per cent of the total population.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions.The BJP is currently leading on 240 seats, as per the latest trends by the ECI. The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc sent electoral shockwaves

Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

Investors lose Rs 30,00,000 crore in a single day as Sensex, Nifty see record crash following election results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati's BSP fails to win a single seat, struggles for relevance in Uttar Pradesh

'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai?': Aly Goni hits back at troll for derogatory remarks on his Lok Sabha Elections tweet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement