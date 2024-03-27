Twitter
7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central govt employees as DA, TA, HRA, 6 other allowances hiked

This Bollywood director has no flop in 30 years, was bankrupt, mafia shot him in chest, he then gave Rs 600-crore series

Dentalkart: A decade of growth in the Indian dental industry

One couple's IPL rivalry goes viral from the Tata Neu Box

'Try swimming': Jasmin Bhasin brutally trolled as she struggles to walk in 'uncomfortable' fishtail gown

Viral

Viral

Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, time, where, how to watch the first Surya Grahan of 2024

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. It will begin at 02:12 pm and end at 02:22 am in various regions.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 01:08 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. This year's first solar eclipse will be visible on April 8. This eclipse is the first of its kind in four years, and the next one won't appear until 2044.

Will this solar eclipse be visible in India?

This solar eclipse won't be visible in India. But, you will be able to watch it through live streaming.

Solar Eclipse 2024: Timings 

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. It will begin at 02:12 pm and end at 02:22 am in various regions.

Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch?

The live stream of Solar Eclipse 2024 can be watched on YouTube via a link provided by NASA. Make sure to not look directly into the Sun, use solar filters or eclipse glasses. 

