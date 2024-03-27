Viral

Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, time, where, how to watch the first Surya Grahan of 2024

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. It will begin at 02:12 pm and end at 02:22 am in various regions.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. This year's first solar eclipse will be visible on April 8. This eclipse is the first of its kind in four years, and the next one won't appear until 2044. Will this solar eclipse be visible in India? This solar eclipse won't be visible in India. But, you will be able to watch it through live streaming. Solar Eclipse 2024: Timings The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. It will begin at 02:12 pm and end at 02:22 am in various regions. Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch? The live stream of Solar Eclipse 2024 can be watched on YouTube via a link provided by NASA. Make sure to not look directly into the Sun, use solar filters or eclipse glasses.

