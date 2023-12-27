Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

The Iskitimka River in Kemerovo, Russia, recently turned a mysterious shade of red, alarming locals and sparking concerns about water quality.

In a shocking environmental episode, the Iskitimka River in Kemerovo, southern Russia, underwent an alarming transformation, leaving its waters tinted a peculiar shade of red. This mysterious occurrence has thrust the issue of water quality into the spotlight, emphasizing the urgent need for global action to combat water pollution.

Distressed locals were the first to witness the unnatural transformation, with the once clear river now resembling a river of blood. Concerns escalated as even ducks, typically at ease in the water, exhibited signs of distress, refusing to enter the crimson-tinted river. The incident prompted a flood of photos and videos on social media, capturing the eerie red hue and sparking fears about potential environmental repercussions.

Environmental authorities swiftly attributed the startling coloration to contamination by an unidentified pollutant, with a blocked drain emerging as a possible culprit. Deputy governor Andrei Panov of Kemerov pointed to the city's storm drainage system as a potential contributor to the contamination. However, the specific chemical responsible for the river's discolouration remained under investigation.

This incident echoed a similar event in June 2020 when several Arctic rivers turned red following a diesel reservoir collapse at a power station near Norilsk in northern Siberia. The catastrophe released 15,000 tonnes of fuel into a river and 6,000 tonnes into the soil, leading President Vladimir Putin to declare a state of emergency. Greenpeace Russia emphasized the unprecedented scale of the accident, marking it as the first of its kind in the Arctic.

The Iskitimka River and Norilsk incidents underscore the escalating environmental challenges posed by industrial activities and accidents worldwide. The June 2020 fuel spill in Norilsk, considered the worst of its kind in the region, necessitated urgent and extensive cleanup efforts, involving nearly 700 individuals from various agencies.

The dissolving fuel in the water poses a severe threat to marine life, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive cleanup initiatives to mitigate the environmental impact. As the world grapples with these unprecedented challenges, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing importance of effective measures to control water pollution and preserve the health of our aquatic resources.