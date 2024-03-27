Pause your day and watch these bears enjoying a swanky swan boat ride

Woburn Safari Park in the UK's Ridgmont introduced a creative twist to their bear enclosure after heavy rains formed a temporary lake.

Woburn Safari Park in Ridgmont, UK, made waves recently with a unique twist on animal enrichment as heavy rains transformed part of the bear enclosure into a makeshift lake. seizing the opportunity, the creative minds at the zoo decided to introduce an unexpected activity for their North American black bears: a swan boat.

With 11 bears roaming the expansive 13-acre enclosure, the safari park floated a pedal-powered swan boat in the water, laden with enticing treats like honey and monkey nuts. The aim? To entice the bears to explore this novel addition, providing them with some playful stimulation. Photos and videos shared across social media platforms captured the delightful reactions of the bears as they inspected the bird-shaped vessel. Much to the delight of both keepers and visitors, the curious bears clambered aboard the boat, eager to get their paws on the tasty morsels within.

"Keepers and visitors alike were thrilled to see the bears actually climbing onto the boat to reach their food," the park shared on social media. "They could be seen clambering all over, playing with, and investigating the boat with great curiosity."

This initiative not only offered the bears an engaging and enriching activity but also provided visitors with a memorable and enjoyable experience. "This is so adorable!" exclaimed one Instagram user, while another commented, "The highlight of my day!".

Undoubtedly, this heartwarming sight is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!