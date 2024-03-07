Viral

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's twins are named Krishna and Aadiya, know the meanings of these names

Know the meaning of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandchildren's names. Here what Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal named their children.

Mukesh Ambani's daughters Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were blessed with twins. The children were born on November 19, 2022. They welcomed a girl and a boy who were named 'Aadiya' and 'Krishna'. The children's names hold great traditional and cultural value. The boy has been named Krishna who is considered to be a significant god in the Hindu culture. The name means love, peace and affection. The girl's name is Aadiya which means origin, meaning, and popularity. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in 2018. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had a grand pre-wedding bash for their youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The festivities were held in Jamnagar which featured many celebrities performing including pop sensation Rihanna. The celebrations were attended by VIIPs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerburg, and Ivanka Trump. Many Bollywood celebrities were also present at the celebration. The grand three-day celebration approximately cost the Ambanis Rs 1200 crore. Read: Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

