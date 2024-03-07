Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's twins are named Krishna and Aadiya, know the meanings of these names

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

IPL finals which finished in last over

Foods to eat after meal to boost metabolism

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

HomeViral

Viral

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's twins are named Krishna and Aadiya, know the meanings of these names

Know the meaning of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandchildren's names. Here what Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal named their children.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's daughters Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were blessed with twins. The children were born on November 19, 2022. They welcomed a girl and a boy who were named 'Aadiya' and 'Krishna'. 

The children's names hold great traditional and cultural value. The boy has been named Krishna who is considered to be a significant god in the Hindu culture. The name means love, peace and affection. The girl's name is Aadiya which means origin, meaning, and popularity. 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in 2018. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had a grand pre-wedding bash for their youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

The festivities were held in Jamnagar which featured many celebrities performing including pop sensation Rihanna. The celebrations were attended by VIIPs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerburg, and Ivanka Trump. 

Many Bollywood celebrities were also present at the celebration. The grand three-day celebration approximately cost the Ambanis Rs 1200 crore. 

Read: Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2035000 crore company may spend huge in another media deal, planning to buy…

Tina Gada: Rising UX designer, transforming fintech experiences

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh visit Jamnagar again after Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash for this reason

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement