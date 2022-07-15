Search icon
Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan's fiance, shares new pictures and this beautiful message

Dr Mehreen Qazi is currently working at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Mehreen Qazi is also fond of travelling.

Dr Mehreen Qazi, the fiance of Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan, shared several new pictures on her Instagram account. Qazi, a medical doctor by profession, is from Jammu and Kashmir but lives in Delhi. She is a medical doctor by profession. Apart from being an accomplished medical professional, she is also a social media star. Her Instagram profile would give several fashion models a run for their money. Dr Mehreen Qazi has a social media following of over 3,33,000 followers, which is massive by Instagram's standards. With her engagement with IAS Athar Aamir Khan, she has come in the national spotlight. Khan, an IAS officer, had risen to social media fame after her marriage to UPSC topper Tina Dabi.

Dr Mehreen Qazi is the perfect combination of beauty and brains. She is perhaps among the most well-dressed doctors in the country. 

On July 13, Dr Qazi shared a photograph of her hand with Mehendi and shared a beautiful message. 

"If you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant or weak, return to yourself, to who you are, here and now and when you get there, you will discover yourself, like a lotus flower in full bloom, even in a muddy pond, beautiful and strong," she wrote on Instagram stories. 

Dr Qazi is currently working at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. She also does brand promotion on her Instagram account.

She is also fond of travelling. Her social media feed shows several of her pictures she took as a tourist.

Tina Dabi and Athar had announced their divorce after two years of marriage. Dabi recently married another IAS officer.

NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here
