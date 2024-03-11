Twitter
Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

It is said that Bharat Jain owns two flats in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane, which generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

When we think of the word 'beggar', we often associate it with individuals living in dire poverty, struggling to meet their basic needs.

However, it may surprise you to learn that there are some individuals who have turned begging into a lucrative profession. According to the Economic Times, Bharat Jain, a resident of Mumbai, holds the title of the wealthiest beggar not only in India but globally.

Reportedly, Bharat Jain faced financial difficulties that prevented him from pursuing an education. Despite this, he is married and has two sons, both of whom have been able to complete their education, thanks to his efforts. With a reported net worth of USD 7.5 crores, Bharat Jain earns a monthly income ranging between Rs 60,000 and 75,000.

It is said that Bharat Jain owns two flats in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane, which generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000.

Despite his wealth, Bharat Jain can still be seen begging at locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He resides in Parel, and his children attended a convent school. Additionally, other members of Bharat Jain’s family operate a stationary store.

