Meet motivational speaker Jaya Kishori, know her education qualification, family, and other details

Her spiritual prowess became evident through her 7-day-long katha on 'Srimad Bhagwat Gita' and the 3-day-long 'Katha Nani Bai Ro Mayro', earning her widespread recognition.

Renowned across India for her inspiring messages, 27-year-old spiritual orator Jaya Kishori continues to capture hearts with her kathas and musical talent. Born on July 13, 1996, she gained her education from Mahadevi Birla World Academy School and pursued her B. Com through open schooling. Popularly known as 'The Meera of the modern world' or 'Kishori Ji' among her followers, Jaya Kishori began her journey in public speaking at a very young age.

Her spiritual prowess became evident through her 7-day-long katha on 'Srimad Bhagwat Gita' and the 3-day-long 'Katha Nani Bai Ro Mayro', earning her widespread recognition.

Who is Jaya Kishori?

Devoted to Lord Krishna, her bhajans resonate deeply with her audience, garnering millions of views on YouTube.

Launching her own YouTube channel, 'Jaya Kishori Motivation', on July 24, 2021, she quickly amassed nearly 900,000 subscribers. Apart from her musical abilities, Jaya Kishori's motivational speeches have also earned praise.

Recently, reports suggested a potential marriage between Jaya Kishori and Bageshwar Baba, though Dhirendra Shastri clarified that they shared a brother-sister relationship.

Family

Jaya Kishori's family, originally from Rajasthan, includes her father Shiv Shankar Sharma, mother Geeta Devi, and younger sister Chetna Sharma, all residing in Kolkata, according to aajtak.