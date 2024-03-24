Twitter
Meet IIT-JEE topper who secured AIR 1, says he 'didn't study half as much' reacting to a viral 17-hour study plan

Kalpit Veerwal, who scored full marks in JEE Main 2017, said he did not study half as much as the aspirant in question.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Being the leaders of some of the largest tech companies in the world today, IIT graduates are popular across the globe. IIT graduates are offered high-paying jobs through the institute's placement drives. Not only is it challenging to land a job at a top company, but it is also challenging to get a seat in a prestigious IIT. This is the inspiring story of a JEE Topper who finished computer science at IIT Bombay with an AIR 1 and forwent placements to create a firm.

IIT JEE Topper Kalpit Veerwal got a perfect 360 out of 360 and secured All India Rank 1 in JEE Mains 2017. He secured a seat at IIT Bombay and studied Computer Science Engineering from 2017 to 2021.

Recently when a rigorous study plan of an IIT-JEE aspirant went viral, Kalpit Veerwal IIT-JEE 2017 batch topper reacted to it. Kalpit Veerwal, who secured AIR said he 'didn't study half as much'. Veerwal took to X and posted his thoughts on the IIT-JEE aspirant's strict study schedule.

"I literally scored full marks in JEE Main 2017 (AIR 1) and didn't study half as much. Students who study this much usually end up burnt out, skill issue," wrote Veerwal in his tweet.

He further added, "I had received multiple offers from Kota coachings to stay in their VIP hostel and stuff, they were even paying me to attend their classes. I rejected and stayed in Udaipur only. I used to play cricket, watch TV, etc, with regular 8+ hours of studies. And I still felt pretty burnt out by the time I entered college, my whole first sem in IITB was basically enjoying." 

On March 21, the post was shared. The post has received nearly two million views since it was published. In addition, the post has received over 8,400 likes, and the count is constantly increasing. Many netizens shared their thoughts in the post's comments section.

