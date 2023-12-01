Massive 50-metre-tall mobile tower stolen in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are baffled by the mysterious vanishing of a 50-metre-tall mobile tower, reported eight months after its disappearance.

In an unusual turn of events, authorities in Uttar Pradesh are grappling with the mysterious disappearance of a colossal 50-metre-tall mobile tower. The bewildering incident was brought to light by technician Rajesh Kumar Yadav on November 29, as reported by The Times of India. Intriguingly, the tower had vanished into thin air on March 31 of the same year, leaving authorities perplexed as to why the report was delayed by eight months.

According to the Times of India's account, the massive mobile tower, weighing an astounding 10 tonnes and towering 50 metres high, was reported stolen from Ujjaini village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The peculiarity of the situation deepens as it is revealed that not only the tower but also a shelter, electrical fittings, and various equipment associated with the mobile tower assembly were pilfered. The stolen materials amounted to a staggering value of over Rs 8.5 lakh.

An FIR has been filed by the police under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the formal complaint lodged by technician Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

Yadav disclosed that his company had installed the mobile tower in the field of a local resident named Ubid Ullah in Ujjaini village in January 2023. The shocking revelation unfolded when Yadav conducted an inspection on March 31, only to discover that the tower had vanished without a trace.

This peculiar incident is not the first of its kind involving the mysterious disappearance of large structures. Earlier in April of the same year, thieves masquerading as government officials dismantled and stole a 60-foot iron bridge in Bihar. Authorities suspect that the bridge was stolen to be sold as scrap metal, a motive that could potentially be mirrored in the case of the missing mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation into these bizarre disappearances continues as authorities work to unravel the mysteries surrounding these extraordinary thefts.