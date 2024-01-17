Man finds dead rat in veg meal at Mumbai restaurant, hospitalized

Uttar Pradesh resident Rajeev Shukla's dining experience took a horrifying turn after ordering a veg meal box from Barbeque Nation in Mumbai. Shukla claimed to find a dead mouse in the food, leading to over 75 hours of hospitalization.

In a shocking turn of events, Rajeev Shukla from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has detailed a distressing experience with a meal ordered from a well-known restaurant chain in Mumbai. Shukla took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his grievances and seek redressal for the unfortunate incident.

I Rajeev shukla (pure vegetarian) from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th Jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that a contained dead mouse, hospitalised for 75 plus hours. complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police station yet.

According to Shukla, who visited Mumbai on January 8, 2024, he ordered a vegetarian meal box from the Barbeque Nation outlet in Worli. In a distressing revelation, he claimed to have discovered a dead mouse in the food, leading to his hospitalization for "75 plus hours." Despite sharing the incident on social media, Shukla had not filed an official complaint with the Nagpada police station at the time of his tweet.

Accompanying his tweet were photos of the order receipt, the delivered package, and the alleged contaminant. Additionally, he shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

It is important to note that NDTV does not validate the claims made by the X user in its post.

The incident has gained considerable traction online, with numerous X users tagging various authorities in a plea for assistance on Shukla's behalf. Barbeque Nation responded to the controversy, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused. In their statement, they mentioned that Mr. Paresh from their Regional Office in Mumbai was already in contact with Shukla to understand the details of the situation and work towards a resolution. They affirmed their commitment to addressing the concerns raised by Shukla promptly and effectively.

A report by The Free Press Journal revealed that Shukla alleged the presence of cockroaches in the food, resulting in food poisoning and his subsequent admission to Nair Hospital. The report also disclosed that Shukla had sent an email to Barbeque Nation to officially file a complaint regarding the unsavory incident.