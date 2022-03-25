“I want one”, says Anand Mahindra to Telangana man making wooden treadmills – WATCH viral video

As seen in the video, the treadmill built by the Telangana man doesn’t need any power to run.

Chairperson of Mahindra group – Anand Mahindra recently showered praises upon a Telangana man for his excellent craftsmanship. The Padma Vibhushan awardee shared a video on his Twitter account that shows a man making a wooden treadmill from scratch.

The video has already garnered lots of appreciation across social media platforms as people are praising the man for his hard work and skills.

As seen in the video, the treadmill built by the Telangana man doesn’t need any power to run. Its making involves sheer dedication and hard work as the man has to first carve the wooden pieces and then place the screws to make it work like a treadmill.

The businessman lauded the man for thinking about something out of the box in a materialised world. The viral video was shared with the caption, “In a world of commoditized, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one (sic)”

Watch viral video:

In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one… pic.twitter.com/nxeGh6a2kf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2022

With over five lakh views and lots of comments, the video clearly states that netizens love creative things.

While some people were amazed at the man’s craftsmanship, others were saluting him for making an effective wooden treadmill. A user wrote, “Wowww... hats off to the maker of this simple yet effective treadmill... that too fully handcrafted (sic)”. Another user urged to share the maker’s contact details saying, “Please publish his contact details. Many people will want to order. The man deserves more recognition too. And I wish to have him recognised by leading NGOs. Please advise”

Would you consider buying a wooden treadmill that is effective and sustainable instead of the usual ones we see at gym?

Also, READ: Viral! Anand Mahindra lauds Congress leader Milind Deora's musical performance, shares video – WATCH