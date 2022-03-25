“I want one”, says Anand Mahindra to Telangana man making wooden treadmills – WATCH viral video

Headlines

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Army court martial orders over 10 years sentence to soldier for sending secret information to Pakistani spy

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Jackie Shroff's viral 'Baingan Ka Bharta' recipe is a must-try

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Army court martial orders over 10 years sentence to soldier for sending secret information to Pakistani spy

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

Cricketers who got married in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

HomeViral

Viral

“I want one”, says Anand Mahindra to Telangana man making wooden treadmills – WATCH viral video

As seen in the video, the treadmill built by the Telangana man doesn’t need any power to run.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chairperson of Mahindra group – Anand Mahindra recently showered praises upon a Telangana man for his excellent craftsmanship. The Padma Vibhushan awardee shared a video on his Twitter account that shows a man making a wooden treadmill from scratch.

The video has already garnered lots of appreciation across social media platforms as people are praising the man for his hard work and skills.

As seen in the video, the treadmill built by the Telangana man doesn’t need any power to run. Its making involves sheer dedication and hard work as the man has to first carve the wooden pieces and then place the screws to make it work like a treadmill.

The businessman lauded the man for thinking about something out of the box in a materialised world. The viral video was shared with the caption, “In a world of commoditized, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one (sic)”

Watch viral video:

With over five lakh views and lots of comments, the video clearly states that netizens love creative things.

While some people were amazed at the man’s craftsmanship, others were saluting him for making an effective wooden treadmill. A user wrote, “Wowww... hats off to the maker of this simple yet effective treadmill... that too fully handcrafted (sic)”. Another user urged to share the maker’s contact details saying, “Please publish his contact details. Many people will want to order. The man deserves more recognition too. And I wish to have him recognised by leading NGOs. Please advise”

Would you consider buying a wooden treadmill that is effective and sustainable instead of the usual ones we see at gym?

Also, READ: Viral! Anand Mahindra lauds Congress leader Milind Deora's musical performance, shares video – WATCH

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: DCW chief Swati Maliwal to visit state despite being denied permission

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result to be announced on this date at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE