'I love everything about India': Japanese woman, who was allegedly molested during Holi, breaks silence

screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a Japanese woman reportedly being harassed while playing Holi in India went viral earlier this week. As the video caused outrage, Delhi Police acted quickly, filing a FIR and arresting three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the harassment and molestation of the Japanese lady. Now, the Japanese national, who has departed India, has responded to the incident in a tweet, calling it 'unfortunate'.

On Saturday, the Japanese lady said she initially posted the video but was terrified when it went viral and deleted it. "We sincerely apologize to those who were offended by the video," the woman stated in Japanese.

The Japanese woman said she had heard that it was dangerous for a woman to go out on Holi during the day. She was with her 35 friends at the time of the 'unfortunate' occurrence. The viral video was taken by a Japanese friend of hers by mistake, and she had no intention of conveying anything negative about Holi, she explained.

"The original Holi festival is a wonderful and fun traditional festival with the purpose of celebrating the arrival of spring by pouring coloured powder and water on each other and enjoying it regardless of skin colour or social status (There are various theories)," the woman said in a roughly translated tweet.

"I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. India and Japan will forever be 'Tomodachi' (friends)." the lady said.

She further continued," "I would like to express my sincere apologies for causing concern and anxiety in many ways, even though my goal was to convey the positive aspects and joys of India,"

The woman, who expressed confidence in police action, stated that she likes everything about India and has visited the country numerous times. She further wrote, "" It's a wonderful country that you can't hate even if an incident like this happens."

However, the woman hasn't yet made an official complaint regarding the incident.