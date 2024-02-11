Horse who led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession, passes away; internet reacts

Beloved police horse Aurora, renowned for leading Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession, passes away at 13.

In a heartfelt announcement, the TVP Mounted Section shared the saddening news of the passing of Aurora, the majestic horse that once led the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. The 13-year-old equine, known for her sweet nature and significant role in ceremonial events, left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.

More sad news from The Horse Trust who have announced the very sad passing of our lovely Aurora

We cannot thank them enough for the wonderful retirement she got to enjoy & how well she was treated

Gallop pain free sweet girl & thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/9aVGDhELuE — TVP Mounted Section (@TVP_horses) February 7, 2024

The Horse Trust, in a touching tribute on social media platform X, expressed gratitude for the exemplary service and the splendid retirement that Aurora enjoyed. "More sad news from The Horse Trust who have announced the very sad passing of our lovely Aurora. We cannot thank them enough for the wonderful retirement she got to enjoy & how well she was treated. Gallop pain-free sweet girl & thank you for your service," the organization wrote, accompanying the message with a poignant throwback video featuring various pictures of Aurora.

In a tweet on the same thread, The Horse Trust reminisced about Aurora's gentle nature and her role as a dependable companion for newer riders. The tweet also highlighted her prestigious appearances, stating, "Aurora had such a sweet nature, she was another big gentle giant of ours who generally looked after the newer riders but always did a good job of keeping us on our toes. She escorted Royalty at Royal Ascot & led the funeral procession of our late Queen down the Long Walk."

The news garnered attention on X, with numerous views and an outpouring of condolences in the comments section. One person expressed their sympathy, saying, "So sorry to hear that guys. Thinking of everyone who loved her." Another shared their deep connection with Aurora, stating, "Absolutely gutted to hear this news. Police horse Aurora was one of the first PHs I ever met and I also saw her when she was loaned to The Met in London, turns out the last time I saw her. Sleep tight, run free and thank you for your service RIP PH Aurora."

The heartfelt messages continued, with individuals recalling personal interactions with the beloved horse. One person fondly remembered, "Oh that’s so sad, we first met her when she had just arrived at MK & she was being considered. I’d brought my son down to the yard for a visit & she immediately took to Ellis. We said she was a keeper and it was always so lovely to see her out & about. RIP sweet girl."

As condolences poured in, a united sentiment of love and appreciation for Aurora resonated through the comments. The TVP and everyone involved in caring for Aurora received an outpouring of love and support, with one person expressing, "Awww so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you at TVP and everyone involved with caring for her. Sending love and hugs to everyone."