Golgappa seller reveals his monthly income in viral video, internet is stunned

A recent viral video by on Instagram sheds light on the surprising monthly income of a Golgappa seller.

Golgappa, Phuchka, Batashe, Panipuri – by any name, this beloved street food has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. In a surprising revelation, a recent YouTube video has showcased the impressive monthly income of a Golgappa seller, leaving many reconsidering their career choices.

In an era dominated by pizza and burgers, it seems the charm of Golgappas has not waned, especially among the youth. The video, created by popular Instagram content creator and YouTuber @vijay_vox_, features an insightful conversation with a Golgappa seller about his daily profits.

In the video, the Golgappa seller is asked about his monthly income, to which he initially hesitates before revealing a remarkable daily profit of Rs 2500. The content creator, assuming the amount refers to monthly earnings, is corrected as the seller clarifies that it is his daily profit.

Doing the math, the Golgappa seller's monthly income is estimated to be an impressive Rs 75,000. This revelation has sparked discussions online, particularly in comparison to the monthly salaries of entry-level and mid-level employees in private companies.

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing over 4 crore views and sparking a variety of reactions. Commenters have expressed admiration for the hard work of the Golgappa seller, while others have debated the appropriateness of openly discussing income, raising concerns about potential security risks.

One commenter humorously noted that pursuing an MBA might be unnecessary, while another suggested that traditional education might be less rewarding than entering the lucrative world of street food vending.