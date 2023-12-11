Headlines

Meet Indian who grew up in a village, cracked IIT, now works with NASA as…

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, says elections in J-K must be held by September 2024

Explore amazing deals on bodycon knee-length dresses on Amazon

Golgappa seller reveals his monthly income in viral video, internet is stunned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian who grew up in a village, cracked IIT, now works with NASA as…

Big announcement! BJP's tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is next chhattisgarh CM

Kerala: 12-year-old on Sabarimala pilgrimage dies during trek to Ayyappa shrine

10 actresses who are called National Crush of India 

9 healthy and delicious halwas to make in winter

5 films Dharmendra rejected, including 2 blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Big announcement! BJP's tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is next chhattisgarh CM

Kerala: 12-year-old on Sabarimala pilgrimage dies during trek to Ayyappa shrine

Fighter Teaser Reaction: Is the teaser trying to invoke some iconic scenes from hollywood's Top Gun?

Meet Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore, bigger than SRK's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Ranbir's Vastu

Meet only filmmaker in Forbes' 100 richest Indians list, his net worth is more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Chopras combined

Viral video: This Bigg Boss 17 contestant attended Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding in Bigg Boss 4

HomeViral

Viral

Golgappa seller reveals his monthly income in viral video, internet is stunned

A recent viral video by on Instagram sheds light on the surprising monthly income of a Golgappa seller.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Golgappa, Phuchka, Batashe, Panipuri – by any name, this beloved street food has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. In a surprising revelation, a recent YouTube video has showcased the impressive monthly income of a Golgappa seller, leaving many reconsidering their career choices. 

In an era dominated by pizza and burgers, it seems the charm of Golgappas has not waned, especially among the youth. The video, created by popular Instagram content creator and YouTuber @vijay_vox_, features an insightful conversation with a Golgappa seller about his daily profits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay (@vijay_vox_)

In the video, the Golgappa seller is asked about his monthly income, to which he initially hesitates before revealing a remarkable daily profit of Rs 2500. The content creator, assuming the amount refers to monthly earnings, is corrected as the seller clarifies that it is his daily profit.

Doing the math, the Golgappa seller's monthly income is estimated to be an impressive Rs 75,000. This revelation has sparked discussions online, particularly in comparison to the monthly salaries of entry-level and mid-level employees in private companies.

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing over 4 crore views and sparking a variety of reactions. Commenters have expressed admiration for the hard work of the Golgappa seller, while others have debated the appropriateness of openly discussing income, raising concerns about potential security risks.

One commenter humorously noted that pursuing an MBA might be unnecessary, while another suggested that traditional education might be less rewarding than entering the lucrative world of street food vending.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, why she held his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

Article 370 Verdict LIVE Updates: SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three held in Chandigarh for killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE