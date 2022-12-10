FIFA: Cristiano Ronaldo cries after Portugal's World Cup exit, Twitterati share heartfelt emotions

Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal's WC exit

After Portugal's heartbreaking defeat to Morocco on Saturday, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears as his side was ousted from the World Cup.

With their 1-0 victory against Portugal, Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The game's lone goal was scored by striker Yousef en-Nesyri, who towered above Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to head the ball in. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to fulfil his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup.

In the wake of Morocco's historic triumph, Twitter has been a hive of activity, but many have also been passionate about their support for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. Here are some reactions.

CR7's tears are more painful than Brazil's knockout. This is very painful to accept.

I am Brazilian supporter.but I Love @Cristiano more than any Brazilian player. He is my most favorite player.

GOAT leaves the field without the touching The "Trophy Of Dream". #CR7

Yo se que a Portugal no le daba para llegar a ser campeón, pero, por CR7 me hubieras gustado que al menos pudiera disputar un tercer lugar. Que vaina verlo irse así, sin al menos respirarle de cerca a ese trofeo December 10, 2022

En dado caso la burla no va hacia CR7, ni nunca fue en realidad, es hacia aquellos que por demeritar a Messi se jactaban de decir que CR7 es más decisivo que Leo, y qur siempre aparecía en los momentos importantes, al menos de mi parte respeto a full al futbolista CR7 — ___JG10___ (@Gabriel06349815) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo thank you for the greatest childhood ever! It was an honour to witness your presence in my life, you played so gracefully.



Thank you for your service !#CR7