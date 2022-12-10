Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

FIFA: Cristiano Ronaldo cries after Portugal's World Cup exit, Twitterati share heartfelt emotions

Morocco advanced to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after defeating Portugal, Twitter has been flooded with reaction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

FIFA: Cristiano Ronaldo cries after Portugal's World Cup exit, Twitterati share heartfelt emotions
Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal's WC exit

After Portugal's heartbreaking defeat to Morocco on Saturday, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears as his side was ousted from the World Cup.

With their 1-0 victory against Portugal, Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The game's lone goal was scored by striker Yousef en-Nesyri, who towered above Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to head the ball in. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to fulfil his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup.

In the wake of Morocco's historic triumph, Twitter has been a hive of activity, but many have also been passionate about their support for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. Here are some reactions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.